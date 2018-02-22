Parties asked to name candidates for additional list appointments

The Elections Commission has requested the secretaries of political parties to furnish lists of their candidates next week to be appointed from the additional list.

Commissioner General of Elections, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake said the onus was on the party secretaries to submit the lists before the deadline and avoid disappointment.

Several parties including the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have commenced preparing lists of candidates for the additional list appointments.

Minister Gayantha Karunathilake said that the UNP had appointed a committee to select the candidates from the additional list with the help of electoral organisers.

The SLPP had also commenced preparing the lists, MP Dullas Alhapperuma said. The MP added that they had also decided not to appoint defeated candidates as heads of local councils, however, some losing candidates would be included in the additional list.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) however have not made a final decision on their additional list candidates.

Addressing the media earlier this week polls monitors urged political parties to appoint professionals from their additional lists and select talented women to fill the 25% quota instead of family friends.