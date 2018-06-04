Parliament to receive report on phone calls between MPs and Arjun Aloysius

A report regarding the MPs who have had phone conversations with the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), Arjun Aloysius, who is an accused in the Central Bank treasury bond case, will reportedly be presented to the Parliament within this week.

The report in question will be presented by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Various media reports and statements are being made alleging that several parliamentarians have accepted money from Arjun Aloysius.

Members of political partied and civil society groups have called on the Speaker to make a statement to the Parliament on this matter.

In the wake of this, the Speaker had requested from the President’s Secretary for a list of the MPs who have had phone conversations with Arjun Aloysius.

Accordingly the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando has sought the advice of the Attorney General on this, due to the sensitivity of the material and any implication it could have on the ongoing investigations and the trial.