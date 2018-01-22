Parliament to receive Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports tomorrow

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into serious acts of fraud and corruption will be presented to the parliament tomorrow (23) said Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees Thilanga Sumathipala.

A special party leaders’ meeting was held today (22) at the parliamentary complex regarding the decisions on further action on the recommendations of the Bond Commission report.

The meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya commenced at 9.30 am today, it is reported.