Parliament to pass a bill banning bottom trawling

Share ! tweet







A bill to ban the destructive practice of trawling in country's territorial waters, irrespective of the nationality of the fishing vessel introduced by the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Sri Lanka's main Tamil party that represents the Northern Province, will be introduced in parliament this month.

The Bill, which will affect thousands of Sri Lankans and Indians fishing in the sea between Sri Lanka and India, is to be passed by the Sri Lankan parliament by March end, TNA parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, told Express on Monday.

MP Sumanthiran said his private members bill introduced in April 2015 has been converted into a government bill, and has been gazetted. It will now be bought to parliament on March 17 and passed later this month.

"Out of the nine provinces to which the bill was sent for comments, only the Northern Provincial Council (NPC) sought an amendment saying that time will be given to bottom trawler operators to switch over to another form of fishing and dispose off their boats. But the NPC's call for an amendment will not stop the planned legislative process because fisheries is not a devolved subject in the constitution. Moreover, eight out of the nine provinces had accepted the bill in toto," the Tamil MP said.

If passed, the bill will particularly hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen as these are the biggest offenders as far as bottom trawling in Lankan waters is concerned.