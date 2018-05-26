Parliament to finally get valid lease

The Parliament complex had been in existence for the past 37 years without a ‘valid deed’ for the land, the House was told yesterday.

“Parliament building is existing without a proper deed for 37 years since its beginning,” Matara District UNP MP Buddhika Pathirana said.

The MP said that he had received an invitation for a ceremony where the official deed of parliament would be handed over. The ceremony would be held on June 05. “How can parliament exist without a valid deed?” he asked.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said that he would make an explanation with regard to the query raised by the MP shortly.