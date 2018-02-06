Parliament to debate Presidential Commissions reports for two more days after elections

It has been decided that the parliamentary debate on the reports of two presidential commissions of inquiry on the Central Bank bond scam and the serious fraud and corruptions will be conducted on two additional days after the local government elections.

The decision has been reached during the party leaders’ meeting held this morning under the patronage of the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The parliamentary debate on the Bond commission and Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquiry into Serious Acts of Fraud Corruption and Abuse of Power (PRECIFAC) reports will be held from 10.30 am to 4.00 pm tomorrow.

Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera said that the party leaders at the meeting agreed to hold the debate on the reports for two more days from February 20.

At today’s meeting, the Speaker has informed the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament to take steps to present the documents and annexes in the relevant Presidential Commission reports, which has not hitherto been presented in Parliament, today.