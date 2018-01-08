Parliament to convene a special session on Wednesday

Acting Secretary General of the Parliament, Neil Iddawela has informed that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has summoned a special Parliamentary sitting on Wednesday (10th Jan.) at 10.30 a.m. on the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Government Information Department announced.

According to Mr. Iddawela, the Speaker, in pursuance of Standing Order No. 14 of Parliament requests all the Members of Parliament to attend this special sitting.

The recent report of the Central Bank bond issue commission will be presented to Parliament on that date, sources said.

Main political parties in parliament have requested the Speaker to convene a parliamentary session before the scheduled day to reconvene for the new year to debate the Bond Commission report which was handed over to the President on 30 December.

The Prime Minister on Sunday made a request to the Speaker to convene parliament to debate the matter.

The parliament was scheduled to convene on 23 January for the first time in the new year.