Parliament to be convened on Feb.08 to debate reports

POLITICS

Parliament will be convened on February 8 to debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickramesinghe.

He made this statement at a UNP rally held in Deniyaya today (27).

Meanwhile, Leader of the JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he has made a request from the Speaker of Parliament to convene a party leaders meeting to finalize a date to conduct the debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud.

