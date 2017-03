Share ! tweet







JNP leader Wimal Weerawansa and other MPs who represent the JNP cannot act as independent MPs.The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informs parliament, our news sources said.

Due to the Speakers ruling Jopint Opposion protested at the centre of the housing following the Speakers statement on JNP, our news sources said. Parliamentrary proceedings suspended for 10 minitues.