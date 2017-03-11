‘Parliament speaker is having the best person for the job’

Share ! tweet







Minister Daya Gamage says the position of speaker of parliament is presently having the most suitable person for the job.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya carries out the responsibilities of the position impartially, he says.

Mr. Gamage was speaking to the media during a function in Kandy yesterday (10).

On the occasion, the spice harvest was offered to the sacred tooth relic.

Political representatives led by primary industries minister Daya Gamage took the offerings to Sri Dalada Maligawa in procession from George de Silva Park in Kandy.