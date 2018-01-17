Parliament receives Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into serious acts of fraud and corruption have been handed over to the Speaker’s Office, a short while ago.

The Speaker’s Office said that 26 copies (English) of the Bond Commission report and a summarized report and 34 copies (Sinhala) of the PRECIFAC report were handed over by a legal officer of the Presidential Secretariat to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Meanwhile the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament are to hold a special press briefing today regarding the reports.

Bond Commission handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017.