The third reading of the Appropriation Bill for 2018 was passed by the House on Saturday (9th Dec.) with a two-third majority of votes ending the Committee Stage Debate.

The budget was passed with a majority of 99 votes. When the division was taken 155 votes were cast in favor of the Bill while 56 votes were cast against it.

The committee stage debates on the Appropriation Bill commenced on November 17. The proceedings of the Budget 2018, which started on November 09th 2017, ended yesterday..