Parliament debates Code of Conduct for parliamentarians and revising Standing Orders after 24 years

The parliament held a debate on the revising Draft Standing Orders of Parliament after 24 years and on the draft Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said the debate will be recorded as an important moment in the history of the country’s parliament.

Both government and opposition members of parliament expressing their views said revising the outdated Standing Orders of Parliament after 24 years is an empowerment of the parliamentary democracy. Similarly, the ability to convert the much discussed Code of Conduct for the legislators to a reality through the parliament will pave the way to bring about a god political culture in the future, they said.

The MPs noted that the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, who since the first day of his appointment as the Speaker pioneered the changes, taking the lead for these reforms is a significant step to create a good political culture in the country.

The two items – Revised Draft Standing Orders of Parliament and the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament – moved by the House today and adjourned for a future date.