Parliament debate on bond report today

The Parliamentary debate on the Bond Commission report and PRECIFAC reports will be held at 10.30 a.m., today (February 06).

The debate is expected to continue until 4.00pm will then be adjourned till February 20.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya convened the special sitting on the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The debate will possibly continue on another day after the Local Government elections.

Party Leaders yesterday agreed to allocate two more days for the Parliamentary debate on the reports.

The Reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) were handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament on the 17th of January 2018.

The two reports were presented in Parliament on January 23.