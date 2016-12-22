Pandemonium at NPC meeting

Share ! tweet







It is said that pandemonium occurred at Northern Provincial Council (NPC) meeting when one of the Provincial Council members M.K Sivajeelingam has tried to grab the maize of the Council.

When Chief Minister C.V Vigneswaran tried to pass the annual budget of the Council this issue came up because the Council initially promised to allocate Rs 100 million for an each Council member for development activities subsequently reduced to Rs 6 million was the reason for the pandamoiumum. Few of TNA members talked against Chief Minister. Due to this dispute Council was adjured for a one hour.