Pakistan to send relief assistance for Sri Lanka

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad Khan Sipra, in a message to the people and Government of Sri Lanka has said that the people and Government of Pakistan are aggrieved over the floods and mudslides triggered by Monsoon rains in Sri Lanka which caused death and destruction in many parts of the country.

Dr. Sipra said that people of Pakistan are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Sri Lankan people in these times of grief and suffering.

Dr. Sipra further added that as a true and trusted longstanding friend, Pakistan has always been providing unconditional assistance to Sri Lankan brethren in their need of hour. In this context, the High Commission of Pakistan is in constant touch with Sri Lankan Authorities to finalize the required relief goods as they have requested and will soon provide necessary relief goods to the government and people of Sri Lanka, he assured.

In April 2017, the Government of Pakistan, through its High Commission, gifted 10,000 Metric Tons of rice to mitigate drought situation in Sri Lanka. In 2016, Pakistan had provided relief items to Sri Lankan flood and landslide victims.