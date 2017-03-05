Pakistan to return Airbus-330 to Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







The management of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is returning premier service aircraft to Sri Lanka, The News International reported today. The Airbus-330 was acquired on lease for premier service of PIA. The PIA has paid over $19 million to Sri Lankan authorities in terms of wet lease for this aircraft during span of six months. Stats revealed every flying-hour of Airbus-330 cost PIA over 8,000 dollars. Seat and load plan for London-bound flights did not work according to the plan. PIA Spokesperson Danyal Gilani articulated that the aircraft was acquired at market rate. In August 2016, the PIA had acquired three A-330s from Sri Lanka on wet lease in a bid to revive glorious past of the national flag career. -Agencies