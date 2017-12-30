Pakistan sends 40,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer to Sri Lanka

A Pakistani ship carrying 40,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer will arrive in the Colombo Port on the 3rd of January, state-owned Ceylon Fertilizer Company announced.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Fertilizer Company, Roshana Waduge addressing a media briefing today said that the special program was being prepared to take the fertilizer from the ship directly to the Govi Jana Service centers.

He said that the canard spread by certain politicians that there is a fertilizer shortage is utterly false.

Waduge said that 40,000 metric tons of fertilizer will arrive in Sri Lanka in the next few days. The ship will come to Colombo harbor and 300 hired trucks will transport it around the island for distribution.

President Maithripala Sirisena today said during a telephone conversation Prime minister of Pakistan has promised to send 40,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to Sri Lanka for the development of agriculture.