Share ! tweet







A Pakistani national has been arrested with 1 kg and 156 g of heroin at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The suspect had arrived in the country onboard Emirates Airlines flight EK 648 from Dubai at around 5.15pm yesterday..

The stock of heroin, worth around Rs 11.6 million, was found concealed in the suspect’s shoes.

He is being further investigated by airport customs.