PAFFREL to receive MP dual citizen list

Immigration and Emigration Department officials have informed People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) that they would be able to provide the names of Members of Parliament who are holders of dual citizenship and the relevant details of such citizenships within the next two to three weeks, PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said.

Addressing the media yesterday at the Centre for Society and Religion (CSR), Hettiarachchi said that PAFFREL asked the Department of Immigration and Emigration to provide the names of Members of Parliament who are holding dual citizenship. This request was made under Section 12 of the Right to Information Bill.

“The Court verdict and order regarding a certain female MP should apply to all other parliamentarians too,” he said.