PAFFREL records complaints against unsuitable candidates

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that many election-related complaints have been lodged thus far in the run-up to the Local Government elections.

Complaints have been lodged against unsuitable candidates included in the nomination lists submitted by several parties, said Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi.

Meanwhile, 23 out of the 93 nominations lists submitted for the upcoming Local Government elections by several political parties and independent groups were rejected yesterday (14).

It includes nomination lists of 11 political parties, and 19 independent groups.