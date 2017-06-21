PAFFREL proposes retirement age for politicians

Strongly condemning the conduct of several elderly politicians, Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi yesterday said there should be a retirement age for politicians.

Hettiarachchi, without naming names, said that as there was a retirement age for all employees in both public and private sectors the same rule should apply to politicians.

“We have witnessed that some wheelchair bound politicians clinging on to power.” It did not mean that politicians should be retired at the age of 55 or 60, but there should be a specific retirement age so that opportunities would be available to young politicians, he noted.

Commenting on women’s representation in politics, Hettiarachchi stressed it was important to nominate women who had knowledge and skills.