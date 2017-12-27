PAFFREL asks EC to prevent Samudi officers backing their kith and kin

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) requested Elections Commission to take immediate measures to stop the undue interference by Samurdhi field officers to promote candidates at the February 10 Local Government election.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said that even though the government had passed legislation barring field officers from contesting elections in areas where they were working, the family members of field officers had been nominated to contest at the upcoming election in some areas.