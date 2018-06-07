Home / ART / OZO Colombo recognized at Culinary Art Food Expo 2018

OZO Colombo recognized at Culinary Art Food Expo 2018

geo 3 hours ago ART Leave a comment 47 Views

OZO Colombo recently participated at the 18th Culinary Art International Chefs Competition, with OZO
chefs recognized as bronze title winners in two categories. The chefs from OZO Colombo won in the Sri
Lankan Fusion Buffet Concepts and Artistic Chocolate Presentation categories. Organized by the Chefs
Guild of Lanka, the Culinary Art Food Expo is one of the most comprehensive food and beverage
exhibitions in Sri Lanka covering food products and services from processing to the consuming stage.
Over 2,000 chefs from resorts, hotels and restaurants across Sri Lanka participated in various categories
at this year’s Culinary Excellence competition. The Culinary Art International Chefs Competition is
organized by the Chefs Guild of Lanka with the support of the World Association of Chefs Societies
(Worldchefs) and hosted alongside the Expo.

About geo

Check Also

Lester’s Golden Peacock found abandoned inside bus

The stolen Golden Peacock was found abandoned aboard a private bus in Colombo yesterday even …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved