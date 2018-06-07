OZO Colombo recently participated at the 18th Culinary Art International Chefs Competition, with OZO
chefs recognized as bronze title winners in two categories. The chefs from OZO Colombo won in the Sri
Lankan Fusion Buffet Concepts and Artistic Chocolate Presentation categories. Organized by the Chefs
Guild of Lanka, the Culinary Art Food Expo is one of the most comprehensive food and beverage
exhibitions in Sri Lanka covering food products and services from processing to the consuming stage.
Over 2,000 chefs from resorts, hotels and restaurants across Sri Lanka participated in various categories
at this year’s Culinary Excellence competition. The Culinary Art International Chefs Competition is
organized by the Chefs Guild of Lanka with the support of the World Association of Chefs Societies
(Worldchefs) and hosted alongside the Expo.
OZO Colombo recognized at Culinary Art Food Expo 2018
