Overall, the government has not been defeated at local government election- Rajitha

When the overall result of the local government election is considered the government has not been defeated and in fact the percentage of the votes for former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s has declined in this election, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and the Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says.

Issuing a statement to the media regarding the Local Government Election, Minister Senaratne said this is only a local government election and it was not an election to change the government.

The Minister explained that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) as secured 3369 seats in the local government polls receiving 44.65 percent of the votes for the party.

The three parties of the government, United National Party (UNP), the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) which worked jointly for Presidential elections in 2015, have secured a combined total of 3417 seats with a 46.01 percent of votes.

He noted that in the 2015 election, the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa received 47.58 percent of votes. It has now declined to 44.65 percent.

In 2005, the former president gained 50.29 percent of votes. His vote percentage has now declined to 44.65 percent showing a continuing decline.

“The government must take action to fulfill the promises it made in 2015. Punishing the corrupted is very important. Decisions should be taken and the results should be brought to the people promptly,” the Minister said.