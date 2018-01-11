Over 900kg of cocaine to be destroyed in Katunayake

Sri Lanka Police said that over 900 kilograms of cocaine, seized by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) during past raids, will be destroyed in Katunayake on Monday (Jan. 15).

Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka said last week that necessary legal provisions will be taken to destroy seized drugs in front of the public.

He stated that heroin, illegal cigarettes, liquor and cannabis worth Rs. 37.55 billion has been seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) from January 01, 2017 to December 27, 2017.