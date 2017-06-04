Over 700,000 affected due to bad weather; death toll hits 211

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that around 704,815 people belonging to 185,805 families were affected in 15 districts due to the flood situation.

According to the situation report issued by the DMC at 1200hrs on Saturday (3), the death toll has risen to 211 while another 91 are still missing.

It said that 1,999 houses have been fully destroyed and around 10,867 houses were partially damage due to the adverse weather conditions.

The DMC says that approximately 39,092 people belonging to 11,203 families are still staying in 239 safe locations.