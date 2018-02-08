Over 65,000 police officers to be deployed for security at local government polls

Police media spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara says 65,000 police officers will be deployed to provide security for the local government election to be held on Saturday (10th).

Police media spokesman briefed the media today on the proceedings and plans by the police for the upcoming local government elections on Saturday (10th) and the complaints and violations reported.

He said 26,840 officers will be deployed for 13,420 polling stations, 13,552 police officers for 3,225 mobile patrols, 1,106 police officers for 140 riot squads, and 3,248 police officers for 464 road blocks.

In addition, 4,178 officers of the police Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed for election duties. They will be deployed for mobile patrols and security duties around the polling stations and counting centers.

Altogether, 65,758 police officers will be deployed for this election duty, the Spokesman said.

In addition, about 600 officers from Civil Defense Department will also be deployed. They will start election duties from Friday.