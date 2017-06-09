Over 450,000 children in 5-17 age group not attending school

A total of 452,661 children in the 5-17 school going age group are not attending school and 51,249 children among them have never attended school, a survey by the Department of Census and Statistics reveals.

The survey titled ‘Child Activity Survey 2016” reveals that the main reasons for children not to attend school are awaiting for G.C.E (O/L) results, disinterest in education, non consideration of the valuae of education, too young (not eligible to enter school), disability, financial difficulties, Studying at home for G.C. E (O/L),leaving school before completion of studies to support families.

Around 89 percent of children currently not attending school had previously attended school. Around 11 percent of children are either not attending school or have nevdr attended school. The percentage of children whoa have never attended school is higher in the 5-11 age group which is due to them being “too young to enter school”. The survey collected information considering about 16 different reasons for not attending school.

The survey further revealed that about 17% (77,730 children) who dont attend school category reported that they are “not interested in education/education not considered valuable, which is the second highest reason. Meanwhile, when the boys and girls are considered this percentage is higher for boys (20.8%) when compared to that of girls (13.3%).

However, the percentage of children who are not interested in education or do not consider education to be valuable is higher in the estate sector when compared to other sectors.