Over 4000 police officers deployed to provide security during festive season

Police have deployed 4300 police officers to provide security during the festive season, the Police Headquarters said.

Accordingly, 2800 uniformed police officers and 300 plainclothes police officers have been deployed while 1200 officers have been assigned for traffic control.

A special program has also been launched to minimize the traffic congestion during the festive season.

The Inspector General of Police has instructed that more police officers be deployed to major cities to protect the public as more people are visiting the cities during the festive season.

The IGP has also instructed to prepare a special program to minimize traffic congestion in cities and deploy more police officers for the task.