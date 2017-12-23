Over 1500 nominations accepted in the second stage for elections of 248 local government bodies, 29 rejected

The second stage of accepting nominations for 248 Local Government bodies concluded on Thursday accepting 1553 nomination lists and rejecting 29.

In the second round, 1399 nomination lists of political parties and 183 lists of independent groups had been filed for 248 Local Councils in 25 Electoral Districts.

In the first phase nominations were accepted for the elections of 93 local government bodies. The first phase concluded on 14 December. In this round 19 nomination lists of the 466 filed by political parties and 4 of the 57 nominations filed by independent groups had been rejected.

As a political party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) faced most number of rejections in both rounds. Five were rejected in this round and six of the nominations were rejected during the first phase.

According to the election officials, not a single nomination filed by the United National Party, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna had been rejected in the second round.