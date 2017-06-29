Over 150 arrested for illegally dumping garbage

Police and Army in a joint operation conducted in the Western Province have arrested 154 people who had dumped garbage haphazardly.

During multiple raids, 35 persons from Nugegoda, 25 from the Gampaha area and 27 persons from the Kelaniya area were apprehended for indiscriminately dumping garbage.

The people taken into custody during the raids are to be indicted by the respective Police Stations.

The Police said that in addition several persons who had dumped garbage in a haphazard manner in Colombo North, Colombo Central, Colombo South, Mount Lavinia, Negombo, Kalutara and Panadura areas have also been arrested.