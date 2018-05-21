Over 13,000 affected by adverse weather; 1,024 displaced

Owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, more than 1,024 persons have been displaced and 13,314 more have been affected, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).
According to the DMC, deaths of 5 persons have been reported so far.
Train services from Badulla on the up-country line have been disrupted due to a landslip …