Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year

Prevalence of mosquito-borne dengue is alarmingly rising in Sri Lanka and according to the Ministry of Health over 1,300 cases of dengue have been reported already in the first half of January this year.

During January of this year, 1311 suspected dengue cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island.

Approximately 35.4 percent of dengue cases were reported from the Western Province. According to the Epidemiology Unit highest number, 342 cases have been reported from Colombo district and Jaffna district was next with 126 cases, followed by Galle district with 111 cases.

In the 15 days elapsed this year, the Colombo Municipal Council areas recorded 157 cases.

The highest numbers of dengue cases were reported during the first week of 2017.

Despite the intensive national programs conducted to eliminate dengue mosquito breeding grounds all over the island and the prevailing drought, the mosquito-borne disease is reaching epidemic levels.

Last year, the Epidemiology Unit reported 54,945 cases, 85 percent more than the 29,777 cases reported in 2015.

This situation warrants regular removal of possible mosquito breeding sites from the environment, the Epidemiology Unit says. The unit also alerts that it is important to seek medical attention in the event of fever by day three of the illness.