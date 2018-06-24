Over 1000 applications per month for dual citizenship

Expatriate Sri Lankans are very much interested in obtaining Sri Lanka’s dual citizenship, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Nihal Ranasinghe says.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller says they receive about 1000 applications for dual citizenship per month and after those applications are examined and approved by a committee comprising officials of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Internal Affairs before, the applicants are granted the dual citizenship.

He said that steps have been taken to grant the dual citizenship to 800 such applicants selected by the committee in the first week of July.

The application fee for expatriate Sri Lankans to obtain dual citizenship is Rs. 300,000 for the applicant and Rs. 50,000 each for the spouse and children.