Order to produce former Navy Spokesperson Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake before court

Court today ordered the prison authorities to produce on former Navy Spokesperson Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake in court at the next hearing.

Dassanayake, who is in remand custody, was not produced in court today when the case against him was taken up for hearing as he was said to be receiving treatment at the prison hospital.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne further remanded Dassanayake and five others until 2nd January and ordered to definitely produce Dassanayake in court at the next hearing.

The CID arrested Dassanayake on July 12 for aiding and abetting the abduction and disappearance of 11 youth in 2008 and 2009.

Five others including three other naval officers were also arrested in March this year in connection with the abduction of the youth including six international school students and five university students

