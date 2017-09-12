OPPO to launch another cutting-edge model in Sri Lanka

OPPO, a camera phone brand specializing in designing innovative mobile photography technology is set to launch one of its latest mobiles in Sri Lanka. Outfitted with Android nougut 7.1. and latest selfie technology the new model will sport a spectacular design with a slim metallic uni-body.

The new model will be achieving a breakthrough in its kernel functions with an Octa-core processor and one of the key features will be speed, ensuing a smoother user experience. The new model will also inherit the core OPPO photography technology with Beautify 4.0 on the front camera and optimized rear camera.

The new OPPO model is expected to enable smoother multitasking and switching between apps delivering a faster and more convenient experience for taking photos, watching videos and playing games. It is also equipped with a 3000mAh battery, with fast charging speed and the stability that can last for a whole day.

The new OPPO model is anticipated to carry the legacy of its predecessors which are acknowledged as game-changers in mobile photography – especially in terms of ‘selfies’ & more recently ‘groupfies’ and will capture OPPO’s unique photographing arithmetic, delivering more natural selfies with greater detail.