Open warrant issued for Udayanga’s arrest

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued an open warrant for the arrest former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who is absconding, to be executed through Interpol.

The warrant calls for the arrest of the suspects and to produce him before the court, our news sources said

Interpol last month issued a Red Notice on the former Sri Lankan Ambassador, as a person wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Mr. Weeratunga had been evading a warrant of arrest issued on 20 October 2016 by a Colombo Magistrate, in relation to investigations pertaining to alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of 7.833 million US dollars with regard to procurement of MiG aircraft and money laundering.

On the basis of a Blue Notice obtained by Interpol Sri Lanka on Mr. Weeratunga, Sri Lanka authorities had been working through mutual legal assistance with a number of countries to trace his whereabouts.