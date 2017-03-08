Only some COPE members answer summons

Share ! tweet







The Supreme Court yesterday re-fixed for support on May 18, the fundamental rights violation petition filed by the Ven. Theeniyawela Palitha Thera against the validity of the COPE report on the Central Bank bond auctions of Feb. 27 and March 16, 2015.

Shanki Parathalingam P.C., who appeared for the petitioner said that copies of the petition, along with the relevant documents had been submitted to all the members of the COPE committee at the Parliament Complex. But, only some of them had turned up in court yesterday. However, he did not object to the respondents seeking time to study the contents of the petition along with the relevant documents. Among the respondents, cited in the petition, are the COPE members, the Central Bank, officers, its Governor and the Attorney General.

Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Goonetillake appeared with State Counsel Dr Asanthi Perera for the Attorney General.

The Bench comprised Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare, Justice Priyantha Jayawardane and Justice Upali Abeyratne.

The petitioner had complained that the COPE report had certain foot notes, which confused the reader. It was not in proper order.