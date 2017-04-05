‘Only 20 pc state employees do their job’

Share ! tweet







Only 20 per cent of the state sector employees do a proper job and the contributions to the country by the remaining 80 pc remains a question, says minister Daya Gamage.

The minister was speaking at a workshop at his primary industries ministry today (05) on a strategic approach for the floricultural industry.

Mr. Gamage said the industry would be developed with assistance from a World Bank project.



Also speaking here, primary industries ministry secretary Bandula Wickramarachchi said the country should either increase floricultural exports or reduce imports to address the prevailing imbalance.

Sustainable development ministry secretary R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla said the two ministries would get together to plan the industry’s development.

Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, experts and professionals in the floricultural industry participated.

A floricultural exhibition too, took place.