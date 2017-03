Share ! tweet







Ministry of Health together with National Dengue Prevention Unit will start an all island Dengue prevention week from today. It is said that 3000 brigade including Presidential Task Force members will participate for this move. During this year 24,562 Dengue cases reported and out of which 40 patients had died Most vulnerable districts are Colombo,Gampaha,Kalutara,Matara,Galle, Hambatota,Trinco, Jaffna, Kalmunai, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts