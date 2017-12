One arrested with Kerala Cannabis

One person was arrested in Gemunu road, Minuwangoda with a stock of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by a team of Special Task Force (STF) officers attached to Gonahena camp.

440 grams of Kerala Cannabis worth Rs.50, 000 were seized by the police with the suspect.

The suspect was handed over to Minuwangoda Police for further investigations.