Oman's Air Force has come to the rescue of three Sri Lankan nationals in a ship sailing to Khasab Port in Oman.

A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) rescued the three Sri Lankan nationals from the ship sailing to Khasab Port on Friday.

The unstable weather condition forced the ship crew to call for help, Times of Oman reported. The members of the crew have been transported to Khasab Airbase.