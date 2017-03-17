O/L results out on March 28

Share ! tweet







Results of the GCE (Ordinary Level) examination 2016 would be released on March 28, Commissioner General of Examinations W. M. N. J. Pushpakumara said yesterday.

He said the practical tests on Music, Dancing and Drama and Theatre had been completed last week.

"Practical tests were conducted from February 21 to March 08 at countrywide special centres," Pushpakumara said, noting that all had been finalised except the marks of practical tests.

More than 700,000 students had sat the examination from Dec. 06 to 17 at 5,669 centres countrywide, the Exam Chief said.

The Commissioner General said that on a directive of the Education Ministry, the dates had been fixed for the issue of results of main three examinations, GCE (Advanced Level), GCE (Ordinary Level) and Grade 05 scholarship examination.