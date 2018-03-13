O/L candidates to get 350,000 NICs

The Department for Registration of Persons is planning to issue around 350,000 new identity cards for the GCE O/L school candidates.

They would commence issuing national identity cards to school candidates in April, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of persons, Viyani Gunathilaka said.

He requested school principals to ensure that students sent in their applications before March 31. All principals had been informed of the need to do so via a circular. The circular states that the students must send in their application to the Department before March 31 along with a certified copy of the birth certificate from a District or Divisional Secretariat and photographs.