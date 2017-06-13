O/L application deadline set to June 15

The Department of examinations stated that the deadline for the submitting of applications of students sitting for their O/L exam in 2017 will be Thursday, the 15 of June 2017.

Examination Commissioner, W.M.N. Pushpakumar stated that applications handed in after the deadline will not be accepted.

The department added that the receipt obtained after the payment is made should be stuck on the designated area and posted to the respective address using registered post.

The initial deadline which was set to be on the 31 of May, was shifted to the 15 of June, due to the inclement weather conditions.