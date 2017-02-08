O’ Level practical tests from February 21 to March 08

Share ! tweet







Practical tests of GCE (Ordinary Level) examination 2016 will be held from February 21 to March 08 at countrywide special centres, the Examination Department announced yesterday.





Examination Chief W.M.N.J. Pushpakumara media there were 172,230 candidates eligible for practical tests in Dancing, Music and Drama and Theatre subjects.





He said that 2,465 panels including 8,000 teachers would handle the practical tests at countrywide centres.





"We started training sessions for teachers who are supervising practical tests yesterday and it would end on Feb. 16," Pushpakumara said adding that already staff had been selected to handle the tests.





The GCE (O/L) examination 2016 was held from December 06 to 17 at 5,669 centres countrywide. More than 700,000 students sat the examination.





Pushpakumara said if any student needed to make any inquiries regarding the practical tests, they could contact the Examination Department through its emergency hotline 1911 and 0112784208, 0113188350 and 0113140314 telephone numbers.