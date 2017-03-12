Nurses Union to protest over lack of facilities

Share ! tweet







The Public Services United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU) will conduct a protest campaign islandwide on March 13 and 14 against government’s failure to rectify the seven demands of the Public Nursing Staff, PSUNU President Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera said.

Ven. Ananda Thera was speaking at a media briefing at the Abhayaramaya in Narahenpita yesterday.

He also said that the higher ups had been unable to satisfy needs of the Nurses’ Union and the Executive Committee of the PSUNU would conduct a protest campaign against it.

The Government is trying to suppress the working class by taking refraining orders from Courts, but our agitation would not be stop at any cost, Ven. Ananda Thera added.

He said that the protest would be carried out to obtain the bonuses that should be received by the public nursing staff that provides services for 12 hours per day.

Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera challenged Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne to prove as to whether he had satisfied any of the needs of the public nursing staff so far.

He further asked the higher ups to present immediate solutions in order to control this situation rather than weaken the hospital system and create inconvenience to the patients.