Nurses on two-day sick note campaign

Government nurses will stage a two-day sick-note campaign today and tomorrow in protest against the health authorities’ failure to redress their grievances.

Addressing the media at the Abhayaramaya in Narahenpita on Friday, President of the Public Service United Nurses Union (PSUNU) Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera said that the nurses had been urging the government to rectify their salary anomalies, pay them the interim overtime allowance approved by the Treasury with effect from 2015, an annual uniform allowance of Rs. 25,000 and an interim payment of Rs. 5,000 for each nurse and the commencement of the community health service programmes.



The Thera said the nurses had been compelled to resort to the union action as the government authorities continued to overlook their demands for the past few months. The PSUNU had, on several occasions, informed the relevant authorities of the difficulties its members were faced with, but in vain