Nurses fall sick for 48 hours

The Public Service United Nurses Union (PSUNU) yesterday launched its 48-hour sick note campaign. It said its trade union action had been a huge success.

Administrators of several hospitals in the Western, North Western, North Central, Central, Northern and Eastern provinces, contacted for comment, said the trade union action had not crippled the services. Director of the National Hospital, Dr Anil Jasinghe said 620 nurses out of 820 rostered for yesterday’s morning shift had reported to duty. The nursing services in wards and theatres had been carried out as usual, he said.

The situation was the same at the Kurunegala, Kandy, Karapitiya teachings hospitals and the Kegalle, Ratnapura, Matara hospitals where there had been over a 70 percent attendance of the nursing staff, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile the PSUNU Chief, Ven. Muruttetuwe Ananda Thera claimed that the strike had been a success. He said the union had asked its members to attend to emergencies at the NHSL and other hospitals.

Ven. Ananda said the sick note campaign aimed at seeking redress to eight grievances.